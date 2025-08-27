Taylor Swift gets 'best wishes' from famous critic

Donald Trump wishes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on engagement

Today, Taylor Swift arguably broke the internet with her announcement of her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce.



“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read, featuring a series of photos of them.

Fans flock to congratulate the couple; so do the pair's friends. However, U.S. President Donald Trump—a known critic of the pop icon—also sends his regards to the duo.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” the Republican politician said when asked about his reaction to the Grammy winner's engagement “He’s a great player, and I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

It is worth noting that Donald, in the past, has launched scathing attacks on the Carolina hitmaker, notably when she publicly backed his rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said at the time when the 35-year-old endorsed the Democratic candidate.

He further said on Fox & Friends, “It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But she’s a very liberal person."

"She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Donald continued.

"But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific," he noted.

Meanwhile, it's unclear when Taylor and Travis's wedding will take place.