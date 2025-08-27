 
Geo News

Taylor Swift gets 'best wishes' from famous critic

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement draws a reaction from an unlikely person

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 27, 2025

Donald Trump wishes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on engagement
Donald Trump wishes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on engagement

Today, Taylor Swift arguably broke the internet with her announcement of her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read, featuring a series of photos of them.

Fans flock to congratulate the couple; so do the pair's friends. However, U.S. President Donald Trump—a known critic of the pop icon—also sends his regards to the duo.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” the Republican politician said when asked about his reaction to the Grammy winner's engagement “He’s a great player, and I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

Taylor Swift gets best wishes from famous critic

It is worth noting that Donald, in the past, has launched scathing attacks on the Carolina hitmaker, notably when she publicly backed his rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said at the time when the 35-year-old endorsed the Democratic candidate.

He further said on Fox & Friends, “It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But she’s a very liberal person."

"She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Donald continued.

"But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific," he noted.

Meanwhile, it's unclear when Taylor and Travis's wedding will take place.

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Emme achieves major milestone
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Emme achieves major milestone
'Only Murders in the Building' creator drops shocking billionaires bombshell
'Only Murders in the Building' creator drops shocking billionaires bombshell
Emma Heming shares emotional health update about Bruce Willis' dementia battle
Emma Heming shares emotional health update about Bruce Willis' dementia battle
Natalie Portman to play Sinéad O'Connor in biopic: Report
Natalie Portman to play Sinéad O'Connor in biopic: Report
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis team up for 'biggest' passion: Source
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis team up for 'biggest' passion: Source
'NCIS: Tony and Ziva' stars tease Tiva arc and share BTS tidbits video
'NCIS: Tony and Ziva' stars tease Tiva arc and share BTS tidbits
Jennifer Lawrence set to receive major award
Jennifer Lawrence set to receive major award
Taylor Swift shows thoughtfulness for Blake Lively in engagement announcement
Taylor Swift shows thoughtfulness for Blake Lively in engagement announcement