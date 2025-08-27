 
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive love from pals Patrick, Brittany Mahomes on engagement news

The popstar and the NFL star announced their engagement on Tuesday evening

August 27, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's pals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes showed their love on their engagement news!

Following the popstar and the NFL star engagement announcement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, Brittany and Patrick rushed to react to the happy news with notes of well-wishes

Brittany took to her Instagram account and posted a special story to support Taylor and Travis.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," she wrote along with a crying emoji.

Patrick also poured his love for his pal and reposted the newly engaged couple's post to his Stories and added three red heart emojis.

In the announcement post, Travis and Taylor shared snaps from their proposal in a garden of flowers, set to the popstar's song titled, So High School.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read.

For the unversed, the pair started dating in 2023 following the singer's performance at Arrowhead Stadium.

