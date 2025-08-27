Lil Nas X releases first statement after shocking felony charges

Lil Nas X calls jail experience 'terrifying'

Lil Nas X broke his silence following his release from jail after spending couple of days in custody.

For the unversed, the rapper was taken into custody on August 21 after allegedly assaulting a police officer and stripping nude on streets of Los Angeles.

The Old Town Road star took to his social media on Tuesday to make his first statement for his fans.

He shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories and admitted that the days he spent in jail were "terrifying."

The 26-year-old rapper however expressed his optimistic approach acknowledging to his followers that he was "going to be all right."

"Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all," Nas began his video with.

The rapper who recorded the video from a balcony sporting neon green sweater, went into deep thinking before focusing again on camera and noted, "She's gonna be all right."

He expressed his emotions over his time spent behind the bars, saying, "S***. That was f****** terrifying!"

However, he calmed down and relaxed his expression and declared, "Your girl's gonna be all right."

Nas, whose real name is Montero Hill, kept a strong outlook, though if his four felony charges including three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, could send him to state prison for up to five years, if convicted.

It is pertinent to maintain that he was released from jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges on August 25 and the judge has set his bail at $75,000.

District Attorney's Office of L.A said they believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the arrest.

But Lil Nas attorney, Christy O'Connor told Associated Press it was too soon to know for sure as results have not come back.

She described the situation as “an absolute aberration in his life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”