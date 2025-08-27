What Travis Kelce said about marriage days before proposing to Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce’s take on marriage resurfaces after Taylor Swift engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married!

And he hinted about it days before his proposal, as the NFL player candidly talked about marriage in an interview with GQ earlier in August.

He revealed his take on marriage and love that "last forever"

“The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving — those are situations I would love to have,” Travis said, as his own parents parted ways after his college graduation.

He went on to say, “Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that."

“It’s moreso, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect."

Elsewhere in the same interview Travis gushed over his mom Donna and Taylor's similar traits.

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room, Travis said, adding that both women have an “ability to show love and support no matter what.”

Travis further gushed about Donna and Taylor's work ethic. "I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building," noting that Swift has done “the exact same thing”