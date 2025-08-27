 
Geo News

What Travis Kelce said about marriage days before proposing to Taylor Swift?

The NFL star announced his engagement with the pop star on Tuesday

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 27, 2025

Travis Kelce’s take on marriage resurfaces after Taylor Swift engagement
Travis Kelce’s take on marriage resurfaces after Taylor Swift engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married!

And he hinted about it days before his proposal, as the NFL player candidly talked about marriage in an interview with GQ earlier in August.

He revealed his take on marriage and love that "last forever"

“The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving — those are situations I would love to have,” Travis said, as his own parents parted ways after his college graduation.

He went on to say, “Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that."

“It’s moreso, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect."

Elsewhere in the same interview Travis gushed over his mom Donna and Taylor's similar traits.

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room, Travis said, adding that both women have an “ability to show love and support no matter what.”

Travis further gushed about Donna and Taylor's work ethic. "I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building," noting that Swift has done “the exact same thing” 

Lil Nas X releases first statement after shocking felony charges
Lil Nas X releases first statement after shocking felony charges
Kristin Cavallari recalls her traumatic delivery of first son
Kristin Cavallari recalls her traumatic delivery of first son
Kris Jenner reveals major reason behind viral facelift
Kris Jenner reveals major reason behind viral facelift
'Caught Stealing' stars get honest about each other
'Caught Stealing' stars get honest about each other
Close friend snubs Taylor Swift on engagement?
Close friend snubs Taylor Swift on engagement?
Savannah Chrisley makes surprising confession about Botox plans
Savannah Chrisley makes surprising confession about Botox plans
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Emme achieves major milestone
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Emme achieves major milestone
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive love from pals Patrick, Brittany Mahomes on engagement news
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive love from pals Patrick, Brittany Mahomes on engagement news