Angelina Jolie makes 'dream' come true of cast & crew

Angelina Jolie watches 'The Outsider' show

Previously, Angelina Jolie produced The Outsider along with her daughter Vivienne as an assistant, which Danya Taymor directed.



The Broadway musical was a hit as it bagged four Tony Awards in 2024. Now the filmmaker is back with a new drama on Broadway, titled John Proctor Is the Villain, whose production has been described as a "dream" come true.

The Tomb Raider actress recently attended the show as the creators shared the photos of the star on Instagram, captioning, "a dream having the one and only angelina jolie join us at JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN."

An insider, knowledgeable about her visit, told People, "Angelina was super complimentary of the play and bonded with the cast over their shared love for director Danya Taymor."

Universal Studios, meanwhile, also announced the adaptation of the play into a movie with Tina Fey and Marc Platt as producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



John Proctor Is the Villain synopsis read, "A group of high school girls in a rural Georgia town studying The Crucible find their English assignment becoming uncomfortably relevant as they question the hero status of John Proctor and confront scandalous truths about their own community and the powerful men within it.