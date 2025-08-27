Why Travis Kelce's family can't stop gushing over his engagement to Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce’s family reacts to Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce's family is over the moon after Taylor Swift's engagement with the NFL star.

A source privy to People revealed that the Kelce family "adore" Taylor and are "very, very happy" that Travis has found the one.

"She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason's kids," the insider said, referring to Travis' parents, dad Ed Kelce, mom Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce.

The popstar has made a special place in the hearts of the whole family with "sweet, thoughtful gifts, flowers and bakes for the family."

"They don't even know how she does it all considering her career."

All the members of Kelce family are "very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life.

They believe that "she's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners."

"Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fan," the tipster added.

Travis adapted to the spotlight that came with being in relationship with Taylor.

"Having the spotlight on him came with a huge learning curve" the tattler noted, adding, "but it's one he was totally willing to figure out with her from the start because he knew how special she was. He was determined to make this work."