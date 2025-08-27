Travis Kelce's family reacts with joy to his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s family on his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's family is reportedly "very, very happy" about his engagement to the singer Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, an insider revealed to People magazine that "The Kelces adore Taylor," referring to the NFL star's parents and brother.

"She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason's kids," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that the Lover songstress has impressed Travis' family with "sweet, thoughtful gifts, flowers and bakes for the family."

"They don't even know how she does it all considering her career," a tipster continued.

"They're all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life. She's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners," the insider said.

The source added, "Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fan."

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Tuesday via a joint Instagram post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the 35-year-old singer captioned the post.