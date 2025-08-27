 
Geo News

Karlie Kloss responds to ex BFF Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Karlie Kloss dismissed rumors of her feud with Taylor Swift by offering her subtle congratulations to the singer on her engagement

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 27, 2025

Karlie Kloss shows support for Taylor Swift after engagement announcement
Karlie Kloss shows support for Taylor Swift after engagement announcement

Karlie Kloss is showing her support for Taylor Swift after the singer confirmed that she is engaged to Travis Kelce.

Hours after the Lover songstress announced her engagement to the NFL star on social media, the 33-year-old supermodel subtly reacted to the news by liking the post.

For those unversed, Taylor and Karlie became friends in January 2012 after the Bad Blood hitmaker gave a shoutout to the model in an interview.

“I love Karlie Kloss,” Taylor said during her interview with Vogue at that time. “I want to bake cookies with her!”

Rumors of a feud between Karlie and Taylor surfaced in 2017 after the model was excluded from the singer's Look What You Made Me Do music video.

“Taylor and I are still really good friends," she told Vogue in October 2018.

Over the years, Karlie had attempted to dispel rumors of a feud with Taylor.

Last year, in an interview with Yahoo Life, the 33-year-old said that she's still a big fan of Taylor's music.

"She's got so many hits," Karlie told the outlet before sharing one of her all-time favorite Taylor songs. "I definitely love 'Shake It Off.'"

Angelina Jolie makes 'dream' come true of cast & crew
Angelina Jolie makes 'dream' come true of cast & crew
Why Travis Kelce's family can't stop gushing over his engagement to Taylor Swift?
Why Travis Kelce's family can't stop gushing over his engagement to Taylor Swift?
What Travis Kelce said about marriage days before proposing to Taylor Swift?
What Travis Kelce said about marriage days before proposing to Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift gets 'best wishes' from famous critic
Taylor Swift gets 'best wishes' from famous critic
Lil Nas X releases first statement after shocking felony charges
Lil Nas X releases first statement after shocking felony charges
Kristin Cavallari recalls her traumatic delivery of first son
Kristin Cavallari recalls her traumatic delivery of first son
Kris Jenner reveals major reason behind viral facelift
Kris Jenner reveals major reason behind viral facelift
'Caught Stealing' stars get honest about each other
'Caught Stealing' stars get honest about each other