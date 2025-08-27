Travis Kelce's dad spills shocking details about son's proposal to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, has revealed that the NFL star wanted to make a proposal to Taylor Swift a "big and special event."

Ed Kelce spilled all the details about Travis's proposal to the singer in a new interview with News 5 Cleveland.

The professional player's father shared that Travis proposed to Taylor about two weeks ago at home.

“He was going to put her off 'til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” said Ed.

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," he added.

Travis's dad further told the outlet that the Super Bowl champion proposed to his girlfriend at his home in Missouri.

Ed shared that Travis told the Lover hitmaker, "Let's go out and have a glass of wine."

“They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother [Donna] and [Taylor's] folks to make sure everybody knew,” continued Ed.

Ed added that he had known about Travis' plan to propose for months.

"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields," said Ed.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on social media while sharing a series of adorable photos of themselves.



