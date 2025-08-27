Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce inspires Georgia Love's dig at ex

Former Bachelorette star Georgia Love has sparked attention after appearing to take a thinly veiled swipe at her ex-husband Lee Elliott while commenting on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday with a romantic rose garden photoshoot that captured the NFL star proposing with a dazzling diamond ring.

In the wake of the announcement, Georgia shared a meme on Instagram that juxtaposed two images: a close-up of Taylor’s striking ring and a throwback shot of Kelce eagerly crafting the friendship bracelet he had once hoped to give the singer before they met.

The post was captioned “How it started, how it’s going,” and Georgia added her own pointed remark, “Find a man who…” — a line that many fans interpreted as a subtle dig at her former husband.

According to Daily Mail, it is not the first time Georgia has made comments seemingly directed at Lee since their split.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo with her longtime best friend Abir Ahmed, describing him as her “soulmate” and noting that a soulmate doesn’t always have to be a romantic partner, message widely viewed as another swipe at her ex.

Georgia and Lee, who met during the 2016 season of The Bachelorette, married in 2021 but announced their separation in February after nine years together.

At the time, the pair described the decision as mutual and amicable, stressing that there was “no drama, no bad blood.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s engagement has been met with worldwide excitement.

Furthermore, the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star went public with their romance in 2023, and their whirlwind love story has since become a global obsession, with fans and celebrities alike celebrating their big news.