Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend responds to singer's engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, broke the silence on the singer's engagement to Travis Kelce.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor reshared a post from the NFL's official social media handle featuring Swift and Kelce's engagement snap.

"I cannot believe this is really happening," the post read.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday, August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the 35-year-old singer captioned the post.

For those unversed, Swift dated Lautner back in 2009. The two stars met while filming the romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

Commenting on their romance at that time, an insider told Us Weekly that "He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him."

"They decided they were better as friends," the source added.

Swift and Lautner called it quits in December 2009 after three months of dating.

Recently, Lautner addressed his split from Swift, stating that the singer was "absolutely" the instigator of their breakup.

"I'm thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did," the Abduction star said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2023.

"I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way," he continued. "We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn't talk for a while."

"But I've always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else," added Lautner.