Travis Kelce's dad dishes on the real date of his son, Taylor Swift's engagement

Travis Kelce’s dad gives rare details about his son, Taylor Swift engagement

Ed Kelce has recently dished on the real date of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement.

While appearing for an interview on News 5's John Kosich, Travis' dad candidly shared the rare details about the lovebird’s engagement.

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," he began by saying.

Recalling the advice that he gave to his son, Ed continued, "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

The Kansas City Chiefs proposed the 14-times Grammy winner in an enchanted garden surrounded by roses and floral arches, Ed said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Revealing that the couple shared the news with families via FaceTime, he told the host, "They started Face Timing me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

"I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say and they, you know, let us know," Ed added before signing out the conversation.

For those unversed, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after two-year long relationship.