Benedict Cumberbatch reveals reason for filming 'not his type' : 'The Roses'

Benedict Cumberbatch’s starrer movie 'The Roses' is set to be released in cinemas on August 29, 2025

August 27, 2025

Benedict Cumberbatch gets honest about filming experience of 'The Roses'

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his experience of portraying a character, Theo, which is totally against his type, in The Roses.

In an interview with Variety, he and co-star, Allison Jenny, candidly discussed what fans can expect from the satirical black comedy.

Revealing why the movie is different and new for him, he said, “I try to sort of scare myself a little bit with the new. And this comedy has been in the works for a while, as has working with one of my best friends, so both of those things are good and new and fresh.”

“I don’t know that he’s very much like anyone I’ve played before,” the 49-year-old actor  admitted.

Describing the characteristic of Theo, the Doctor Strange actor continued, “He’s sort of very emotionally intuitive, he’s impulsive, he’s very pragmatic, he’s capable of a great depth of love and hurt and pain and hatred. He’s a good dresser, and he’s quite well groomed.”

Referring to the story of the movie, Jenny chimed in by saying, “The foundation of your relationship has to be pretty strong to weather these things, And I think [what happens in this movie] would be the hardest thing to weather for anyone."

Sharing her own experience, she concluded, “I haven’t had a romantic partner for so f***** long. My thing is my constant want to please someone, like, ‘Well, what do you want to do?’ I think people-pleaser is my most annoying trait.”

The Roses is set to be released in cinemas on August 29, 2025.

