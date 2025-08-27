 
Katy Perry scores major legal win post Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry has reportedly claimed major win in $15 Million California Estate case

Syeda Zahra Furqan
August 27, 2025

Photo: Katy Perry seeks huge sum in damages after major legal win
Katy Perry is reportedly seeking $5 million in damages after scoring major win in legal battle against entrepreneur Carl Westcott. 

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the former girlfriend of Orlando Bloom, appeared in court on 26th August to testify in the ongoing legal dispute surrounding her $15 million Montecito, California, mansion.

The outlet reported that Katy Perry joined the Los Angeles court proceedings via Zoom, answering questions about the 2020 purchase of the 1930s California estate. 

For those unaware, Perry and ex Orlando Bloom bought the property from entrepreneur Carl Westcott, who is also the founder of 1-800-Flowers

Later, Westcott was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 2015, and so he sought to rescind the contract, claiming he “lacked capacity” to sign the transaction. 

He also filed a lawsuit against Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, in August 2020.

After a years-long legal battle, Perry prevailed at a prior trial on the issue of liability, and in May 2024, she officially gained ownership of the Santa Barbara County property through her LLC, DDoveB, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The judge ruled that Westcott presented “no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract,” noting that he appeared “coherent, engaged, lucid, and rational” when signing. 

The case has since been bifurcated, with Perry now seeking over $5 million in damages, including $3 million to cover loss of rental income.

