Taylor Swift predicted her own engagement years ago before meeting Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift discussed getting married at 35 years before meeting fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has said "yes" to Travis Kelce.

As SWIFTIES will know, Taylor Swift surprised fans Tuesday with what looked like a whimsical engagement announcement on Instagram.

The pop superstar shared a carousel of photos, starting with an image of herself embracing Travis Kelce in a lush garden adorned with roses and floral arches.

She followed it with a close-up shot of two hands clasped together, prominently featuring a sparkling diamond ring.

However, long before Swift was a global superstar, she gave fans a glimpse of her future plans in an interview as a teen, telling a television host she wouldn’t get married until she was 35, per PEOPLE Magazine.

“My music is where I’m always gonna be personal. I don’t hold anything back in that category,” the curly-haired Swift said with a smile.

The Love Story singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end went public with their romance in October 2023, stepping out hand-in-hand at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

The host teased her about the timeline, pointing out that Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, was present but sitting off-camera.

“So we’re not gonna find out until you’re married, and your mom’s here, so Mom? Not allowed to get married until she’s 35?” the interviewer asked playfully.

Swift laughed and confirmed, “No, it’s gonna be late. Late in life.”