Hailey Bieber shows off sweet summer vibes with Justin, Kendall Jenner

Photo: Hailey Bieber cozies up to Justin Bieber, BFF Kendall Jenner on vacation

Hailey Bieber is having a downtime with Justin Bieber and BFF Kendall Jenner.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the mother of one recently offered a glimpse into a relaxed summer getaway, sharing a carousel of photos on her account with the fitting caption, "camp counselor."

The collection of images portryed a vivid picture of a laid-back trip with friends and family, far from her businesswoman duties.

The central image in the post captures a tender moment between Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, by the pool.

The two are seated together in a lounge chair as Justin hugs Hailey, who is sitting on his lap, a moment that quickly resonated with fans.

Another snapshot from the trip confirms the presence of her best friend, Kendall Jenner, with a black and white photo booth-style image of the two together.

The post also included solo shots of Hailey relaxing poolside in a tank top and light-colored pants, showcasing a small yellow bag.

A close-up shot of her rhode product tucked into a pair of jeans further ties the personal moments to her professional brand.

One supportive fan commented, "the more they talk about you the more BEAUTIFUL you become"

"Perfect," someone penned.

Another fan account praised the mother of one, "the coolest mom ever!"