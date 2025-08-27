 
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sounds like

Travis Kelce is teasing his fiancee Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album

August 27, 2025

Travis Kelce is promoting his fiancée Taylor Swift’s new music.

Kelce hyped up Taylor’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during the latest episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end said the album is dance-worthy yet poetic.

"I’m gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties," he said.

"I keep listening to this album. I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff," he explained.

Teasing the album, he added, "It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house."

His brother then asked him to name his favorite song from the album, to which Travis replied, "I’m not a politician, Jason."

"I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though... At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself," he admitted.

Jason then asked what would fans be doing while listening to the album in an “ideal world.”

"Um, I mean, it’s music, Jason. You can listen to it at any time of the day. It’s good stuff," Travis explained.

Travis Kelce also teased that it can be played while gymming. 

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the New Heights episode, Jason added a clip and congratulated Travis and Taylor on their newly announced engagement.

