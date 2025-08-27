Kelly Osbourne calls out Ozzy Osbourne hate: ‘disrespectful'

Kelly Osbourne addresses hate towards late father Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of the late legend, Ozzy Osbourne, just addressed hate directed towards her father.

She called out the WWE star Becky Lynch as a “disrespectful dirtbag” after the Irish wrestler made a joke about Ozzy.

“I’m not wrestling in Birmingham,” Becky declared, adding, “The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago.”

This comment came after the 38-year-ol was challenged by Nikki Bella, to a fight in the ring during WWE’s Monday Night Raw from the BP Pulse Live arena in the city of Birmingham, Ozzy’s hometown.

Becky further mentioned, “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Responding to the comment, Kelly, who is a part of The Osbournes Podcast, took to her Instagram to label Becky “a disrespectful dirtbag.”

“Birmingham would not p**s on you if you were on fire,” she wrote, adding, “Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!!”

After Ozzy Osbourne, legendary Black Sabbath front man passed away on July 22, his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, took to her Instagram previously, to pen about “the hardest moment of my life.”

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on your in waves,” she wrote. “I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference.”

“I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind,” Kelly Osbourne concluded.