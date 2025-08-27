Paris Hilton breaks silence on ‘connection' to Karl Lagerfeld

Pais Hilton discusses bond with Karl Lagerfeld

Paris Hilton just admitted that she immediately felt a "connection" with Karl Lagerfeld when they first met.

The hotel heiress, who is the face of his fashion company's new autumn 2025 campaign - titled From Paris With Love, admitted that it's a "dream come true" for her to be fronting a new campaign for his brand.

Paris recalled the time she first met the now late fashion legend at the home of designer Valentino Garavani.

Remembering how the two got along so well, she spoke to WWD and said, "I remember the first time we met... Karl took his camera out and started taking a bunch of pictures of my sister and myself and Princess Marie-Chantal and a bunch of our friends.”

The Bottoms Up star continued, "I just remember that first time he looked at me in his iconic way, the sunglasses on, his gloves, his fan in his hand. We immediately had this connection."

Mentioning her new lead role in the latest Karl Lagerfeld fashion campaign, the actress and singer mentioned: "Karl has definitely been an influence in fashion for me forever...”

"I just feel like being the face of this Karl Lagerfeld campaign is such a dream come true, because it's not just about fashion, it's really about celebrating someone who changed the world of style and fashion forever,” Paris Hilton concluded.