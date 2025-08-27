Jason Kelce says he is 'stealing' Taylor Swift's nickname for Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift's description of Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce loves how Taylor Swift described his brother, Travis Kelce.

Jason has revealed he’s stealing the nickname Taylor used for Travis during her appearance on the New Heights podcast.

“The one thing I really took away, and it was highlighted by a lot of people out there, but I try to describe you to people a lot of the times,” Jason began.

"I'm like, listen, nobody knows Travis Kelce and dislikes him. He is the epitome of a great teammate … and there's just a way about you that you've always been a magnetic human being, and you've gotten the best out of people and all this stuff," he gushed.

"And when she said you were a human exclamation point, I was like, ‘Goddamn.’ Like, she is f---ing good with words," Jason added with a laugh.

"That is such a great way to describe Travis Kelce. That might be better than Big Yeti, the human exclamation point," he continued, referencing Travis’s nickname from college.

"That's my new nickname for Travis Kelce. Stealing that one," Jason added.

Taylor’s appearance on the podcast led to a new Guinness World Record of number viewers on a YouTube podcast. The episode has 21 million views.

The Grammy winner also announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during the two hour show.

Describing her fiancé, she said, "Travis is just a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He's like a human exclamation point."

"I know Tay walked away absolutely excited and ecstatic and happy that she came on here and had her first podcast experience with me and you, man," Travis Kelce shared.