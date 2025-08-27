 
Geo News

Jason Kelce says he is 'stealing' Taylor Swift's nickname for Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce hosted Taylor Swift on their podcast 'New Heights'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 27, 2025

Jason Kelce gushes over Taylor Swifts description of Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift's description of Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce loves how Taylor Swift described his brother, Travis Kelce.

Jason has revealed he’s stealing the nickname Taylor used for Travis during her appearance on the New Heights podcast.

“The one thing I really took away, and it was highlighted by a lot of people out there, but I try to describe you to people a lot of the times,” Jason began.

"I'm like, listen, nobody knows Travis Kelce and dislikes him. He is the epitome of a great teammate … and there's just a way about you that you've always been a magnetic human being, and you've gotten the best out of people and all this stuff," he gushed.

"And when she said you were a human exclamation point, I was like, ‘Goddamn.’ Like, she is f---ing good with words," Jason added with a laugh.

"That is such a great way to describe Travis Kelce. That might be better than Big Yeti, the human exclamation point," he continued, referencing Travis’s nickname from college.

"That's my new nickname for Travis Kelce. Stealing that one," Jason added.

Taylor’s appearance on the podcast led to a new Guinness World Record of number viewers on a YouTube podcast. The episode has 21 million views.

The Grammy winner also announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during the two hour show.

Describing her fiancé, she said, "Travis is just a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He's like a human exclamation point."

"I know Tay walked away absolutely excited and ecstatic and happy that she came on here and had her first podcast experience with me and you, man,"  Travis Kelce shared.

Paris Hilton breaks silence on ‘connection' to Karl Lagerfeld
Paris Hilton breaks silence on ‘connection' to Karl Lagerfeld
Taylor Swift predicted her own engagement years ago before meeting Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift predicted her own engagement years ago before meeting Travis Kelce
Most liked Instagram post: Can Taylor Swift beat Lionel Messi's record?
Most liked Instagram post: Can Taylor Swift beat Lionel Messi's record?
Elizabeth Hurley heaps praise for ‘supportive' beau Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley heaps praise for ‘supportive' beau Billy Ray Cyrus
Kate Winslet reveals why she directed son Joe Anders' film 'Goodbye June'
Kate Winslet reveals why she directed son Joe Anders' film 'Goodbye June'
Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West puts 'hex' on her
Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West puts 'hex' on her
Kelly Osbourne calls out Ozzy Osbourne hate: ‘disrespectful'
Kelly Osbourne calls out Ozzy Osbourne hate: ‘disrespectful'
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sounds like
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sounds like