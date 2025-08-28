 
Justin Trudeau's plan for future with Katy Perry revealed

A latest report claims to reveal Justin Trudeau's plan on what to do with Katy Perry's 'connection'

August 28, 2025

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry sparked a frenzy when they were spotted together at a dinner last month.

This created a wave of tabloid reporting, which led a mole to tell People that such a level of buzz took aback the former Canadian prime minister.

“Justin didn’t know so many people would find out about the private dinner," the bird chirped. “He was also surprised by the international interest and how it went through the roof for days.”

But, the insider said the 53-year-old is open to having this "media coverage as long as it goes his way."

The connection, meanwhile, with the pop icon, which the bird chirped, they are "for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada," is reportedly there, but Justin's alleged plan is to continue it in a "more low-key" way.

It is in line with a previous report, which indicated that the duo is taking things slowly, as they are not interested in getting into a relationship quickly.

"They had a casual first get-to-know-you date," the tipster tattled to the outlet. "And although they have shared interests and plenty to talk about, dating just isn't on her radar.”

“She's stayed in touch with Justin, but there are no current plans for another meet-up,” the bird chirped.

Although, as earlier reported, there is an "instant connection” after their conversation. "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes."

It is relevant to mention that Katy was spotted with Justin a month after her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom.

