Ed Kelce drops surprising detail about Travis and Taylor's engagement

Travis Kelce’s dad makes big reveal about proposal to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had been planning to ask Taylor Swift to marry him for quite some time.

In a recent chat on the August 26 episode of The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, spilled that he already saw a glimpse of Swift's engagement ring before the proposal.

During the talk, Ed was asked how long Travis had the ring for, Ed revealed that Travis had shown him a picture of the diamond ring "a while ago" and that Travis got the ring "early July."

According to Ed's revelation, Travis was preparing for the proposal for couple of months.

"[Travis] was ready but looking... he had a lot going on this year all through the month of June and July he had a day off from camp and I sent him a text, just go ahead, get a plane, fly wherever she is and get this done. He just laughed it off," Ed recalled.

Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on August 26 via a joint Instagram post. Ed revealed that he popped the question in the garden of his home almost two weeks ago before publicly announcing.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."