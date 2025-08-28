 
Geo News

Ed Kelce drops surprising detail about Travis and Taylor's engagement

The NFL star and the pop singer announced their engagement on August 26 on social media

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 28, 2025

Travis Kelce’s dad makes big reveal about proposal to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce’s dad makes big reveal about proposal to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had been planning to ask Taylor Swift to marry him for quite some time.

In a recent chat on the August 26 episode of The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, spilled that he already saw a glimpse of Swift's engagement ring before the proposal.

During the talk, Ed was asked how long Travis had the ring for, Ed revealed that Travis had shown him a picture of the diamond ring "a while ago" and that Travis got the ring "early July."

According to Ed's revelation, Travis was preparing for the proposal for couple of months.

"[Travis] was ready but looking... he had a lot going on this year all through the month of June and July he had a day off from camp and I sent him a text, just go ahead, get a plane, fly wherever she is and get this done. He just laughed it off," Ed recalled.

Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on August 26 via a joint Instagram post. Ed revealed that he popped the question in the garden of his home almost two weeks ago before publicly announcing.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take it slow while planning future together
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take it slow while planning future together
Austin Butler recalls spending months in pain without knowing the cause
Austin Butler recalls spending months in pain without knowing the cause
Prime Video issues strong support amid hate for its show
Prime Video issues strong support amid hate for its show
Justin Trudeau's plan for future with Katy Perry revealed
Justin Trudeau's plan for future with Katy Perry revealed
Kris Jenner admits to recent cosmetic intervention
Kris Jenner admits to recent cosmetic intervention
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares creative way daughters remember FTD
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares creative way daughters remember FTD
Original 'Harry Potter' director feels 'excited' about remake
Original 'Harry Potter' director feels 'excited' about remake
Why Justin Trudeau left 'surprised' by Katy Perry dinner headlines?
Why Justin Trudeau left 'surprised' by Katy Perry dinner headlines?