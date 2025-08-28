Austin Butler recalls spending months in pain without knowing the cause

Austin Butler reveals months of hidden pain from tiny shard of glass

Austin Butler went through months of unexplained pain before discovering a surprising cause.

In a recent chat with People, the 34-year-old actor opened up about a tiny shard of glass that got stuck in his foot for eight months without him realizing it.

The injury happened while he was traveling during the Dune press tour.

During the chat Butler was asked if he got any injuries while filming the new film Caught Stealing, in which he played the role of a bartender from the 90s in New York City who got stuck in a violent crime scene.

"I was covered in bruises constantly. Every day it was something new," Butler told the outlet. "I cut my shin open on a metal thing, I had to hop over something."

His Caught Stealing costar, Zoe Kravitz, mentioned Butler's other injury, saying, "Wasn't there something in your foot for a long time or...?"

"That feels dumb when I look back at it," The Dune: Part Two actor said, adding, "When I was on the Dune press tour, I was in Korea doing all these interviews, and I was in a hotel room and I was walking barefoot. I must've stepped on a piece of glass."

He went on to say, "But for whatever reason, I thought that it was a nerve thing in my foot. So I just was hobbling around for eight months and then right before we were starting to film [Caught Stealing], I was just pushing through the pain of running."

"Eight months is so long not to be like, 'Let me just check this out,'" Kravits expressed her shock.