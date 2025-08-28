Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take it slow while planning future together

Inside Bradley, Gigi’s growing bond as kids, family adjust

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are taking things slowly as they plan their future together.

A source privy to People told the outlet that the model and the actor "have talked about blending their lives more, but they’re not pushing it.”

“They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally," the source continued.

It has been two years since the couple met and currently they are “in a great place right now.”

“Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids. Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

The Star is Born actor also “fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends. Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda [Hadid] especially notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around,” as the insider revealed.

Gigi and Cooper are not in 'rush' as they have a 'solid base of their relationship. "Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends,” the tattler added.