Christina Applegate opens up about how her health scare 'broken' daughter Sadie

How Christina Applegate’s health scare deeply affected daughter Sadie?

Christina Applegate shared how her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis emotionally impacted her 14-year-old daughter.

In a recent chat on her podcast MeSsy with Jamie Lynn Sigler, the actress revealed that her health struggle were hard to digest for her daughter Sadie.

"In my situation, Sadie only knew me as healthy, and a runner, and a Pelotoner and a dancer, and she only knew that," she told Sigler. "So then when this came about, 2021, she was like stoic about it."

Applegate continued, "And now, I see her look at me when I'm in bed and can't quite move, or I wanna go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can't quite get down the hallway for whatever reason that my legs aren't working that day. Right now I can barely get to bathroom, it's the worst, but that's neither here nor there. It's broken her."

"She didn't know this. It was like losing the mom she had to this f**king thing. And the more she's gotten older now, I think the more it's hurting her," she added.

Thought it was a difficult period got her daughter, Applegate gushed over her daughter’s care and support during the tough time, "But you know what's really beautiful? When we're out, she knows I'm having such a hard time because I have such anxiety about being out. And she's always got my arm. She's always trying to help me through and help me with my cane and all this stuff."