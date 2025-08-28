How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'figured out rhythm' in relationship with daughters Khai, Lea?

How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid keeping balance between love and family?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are keeping a balance in their relationship while their daughters "get along really well."

A source privy to People revealed that the model and the actor are making their relationship work with their blended family.

"Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids," the insider said

"Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

For the unversed, Cooper shares his 8-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her former partner, model Irina Shayk. While Hadid is mom to 4-year-old daughter Khai Malik whom she welcomed with her ex, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The 50-year-old actor "fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends."

As per the source, "Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda [Hadid] especially notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around."

"They’re not in a rush, but what they have is solid. Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends," the tattler added.