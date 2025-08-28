 
Geo News

How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'figured out rhythm' in relationship with daughters Khai, Lea?

The model and the actor find 'rhythm' in their growing bond

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 28, 2025

How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid keeping balance between love and family?
How Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid keeping balance between love and family?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are keeping a balance in their relationship while their daughters "get along really well."

A source privy to People revealed that the model and the actor are making their relationship work with their blended family.

"Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids," the insider said

"Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

For the unversed, Cooper shares his 8-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her former partner, model Irina Shayk. While Hadid is mom to 4-year-old daughter Khai Malik whom she welcomed with her ex, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The 50-year-old actor "fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends."

As per the source, "Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda [Hadid] especially notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around."

"They’re not in a rush, but what they have is solid. Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends," the tattler added.

Kris Jenner admits to recent cosmetic intervention
Kris Jenner admits to recent cosmetic intervention
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares creative way daughters remember FTD
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares creative way daughters remember FTD
Original 'Harry Potter' director feels 'excited' about remake
Original 'Harry Potter' director feels 'excited' about remake
Why Justin Trudeau left 'surprised' by Katy Perry dinner headlines?
Why Justin Trudeau left 'surprised' by Katy Perry dinner headlines?
Tom Cruise 'insecure about body' as he pursues much younger Ana De Armas?
Tom Cruise 'insecure about body' as he pursues much younger Ana De Armas?
Denzel Washington makes shocking confession about watching movies
Denzel Washington makes shocking confession about watching movies
Hailey Bieber shows off sweet summer vibes with Justin, Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber shows off sweet summer vibes with Justin, Kendall Jenner
Jason Kelce says he is 'stealing' Taylor Swift's nickname for Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce says he is 'stealing' Taylor Swift's nickname for Travis Kelce