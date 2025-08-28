Travis Kelce took THIS step before proposing to Taylor Swift

What Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift’s dad ahead of engagement?

Travis Kelce took a traditional way before popping the question to Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview on Australian radio’s The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, the NFL star's dad Ed Kelce revealed that Travis asked the popstar's father, Scott Swift, for his blessing before proposing her.

Sharing more details about his son's big day and behind-the-scenes insights, Ed noted that Travis had the important conversation with Taylor's dad about a month ago.

"I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, 'Well come on, when are you going to get this done?'" Ed shared.

Like Scott, Ed also wanted Travis to make the move soon, “He didn't come to me for advice so much as I went to him to tell him, you know, ‘To get this done,’ ” Ed said.

According to Ed, Travis originally had bigger plans for the proposal. “Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil [for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5]. He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special."

But his future father-in-law and dad advised him to keep it simple and get it done as soon as possible.

“I told him the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what's going to make it special.’ It’s not where you do it. You know what I mean? You could do it on the side of the road. Scott adds, ‘Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just, you’re ready, you got the ring, go do it," Ed explained.