Selena Gomez celebrates bestie Taylor Swift engagement with 'real love' throwback

Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

Selena Gomez has reacted to her best friend Taylor Swift’s engagement news.

On August 26, the Blank Space singer announced her engagement to Travis Kelce via Instagram post.

A day later, Gomez took to her Stories and celebrated her bestie’s big news.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift in their love era

The singer and actress, who is herself engaged to Benny Blanco, celebrated being engaged at the same time. Sharing Swift’s post, Gomez wrote, “when bestie gets engaged.”

In the next slide, Gomez shared the viral tweet of Swift from 2009 about real love. The tweet that resurfaced amid the engagement news was about finding “real love.”

Selena Gomez gives a sweet not to 16-year friendship with Taylor Swift

“@selenagomes Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too,” Swift wrote in the tweet.

Notably, this was Swift’s response to Gomez’s post that read, “Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That's what love [is] supposed to be. Truly amazing, I'm never leading Canada.”

It is worth mentioning that Swift and Gomez have been friends for 16 years. The duo first met in 2008 through the Jonas Brothers.

Now, Taylor Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce recently meanwhile Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly planning their wedding.