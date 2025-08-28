Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana takes major life decision: Source

Khloé Kardashian's ex, French Montana, is preparing to walk down the aisle with Dubai royalty.

A representative for the 40-year-old artist confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday that he is engaged to Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum after the pair became engaged in June.

According to Daily Mail, the news came just weeks after Montana made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking in 3. Paradis’ Spring/Summer 2026 show.

Moreover, the couple has since been spotted together in Paris, Dubai, and Morocco, enjoying outings from desert camel rides to romantic strolls across the Pont des Arts.

As per the publication, family members on both sides are said to be supportive of the union, though a wedding date has not yet been finalized.

Montana was first linked to the princess in October 2024, a decade after his high-profile relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Additionally, Sheikha Mahra announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed Al Maktoum last year in a now-deleted Instagram post and shares a one-year-old daughter with her former husband.

As per the outlet, the Unforgettable rapper, who recently dropped the single Pack U Up with Cash Cobain, has previously spoken about the challenges of dating women navigating divorce, calling it an “emotional and sensitive space.”

Furthermore, this engagement marks a new chapter for both the Moroccan-born star and the Dubai royal, whose romance has quickly become one of the most high-profile celebrity-royal pairings in recent years.