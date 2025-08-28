 
Meghan Trainor goes unfiltered on her school days

Meghan Trainor recalls favourite and worst childhood memory

August 28, 2025

Meghan Trainor admits to experiencing 'bad school anxiety'

Meghan Trainor is spilling the beans on childhood memories—both the fun and the stressful parts.

In a new interview, the Made You Look singer admitted she struggled with “bad” school anxiety every fall. Now, as she prepares to send her 4-year-old son Riley—whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, 33—to school for the first time, she says she’s careful not to pass those feelings on to him.

“It’s not fair to do,” Trainor told People Magazine, adding that Riley is “excited” for the milestone.

Back in the day, she added, even her favourite part of returning to school had less to do with the school itself and more with heading to the mainland and buying school supplies.

"I was on a little island, so we didn't have school supplies, so we would take a boat and go to Target off island, or Staples was our jam," Trainor shared of growing up on Nantucket, Mass., and having to travel to shop.

"That was always fun. That was the best part of starting school was like, 'Oh, I get to go to the mainland!'"

