Sabrina Carpenter react to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26

August 28, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter congratulates Taylor Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce
Sabrina Carpenter is excited for Taylor Swift's life ahead following her engagement news.

Congratulations have been in order for Swift and NFL pro Travis Kelce, both 35, since he popped the question on August 26.

Carpeter also took her excitement to Instagram Stories, reposting the couple's announcement with a series of white hearts.

Gracie Abrams, 25, also gave the 14-time Grammy winner a shoutout during her Mexico concert the same day.

“I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who’s not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her,” she told the crowd. “I feel like she’s here with us tonight because of this song.” Abrams then asked fans to Swift's part on their Grammy-nominated duet Us.

Other stars—including Cara Delevingne, Avril Lavigne, Charlie Puth, and Selena Gomez—also joined in to celebrate the newly engaged pair.

The Kansas City tight end proposed with a ring he designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. 

