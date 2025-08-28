Luis Guzmán goes unfiltered about working with Jennifer Lopez

Luis Guzmán shades Jennifer Lopez in unimpressed shrug

Luis Guzmán does not appear to be fond of his former Out of Sight costar Jennifer Lopez.

Guzman, who played Chino in the film, made the revelation with an unimpressed "OK" in a recent episode of Hot Ones when asked to describe his experience working with Lopez, whose character was Karen Sisco.

Guzmán, 68, didn’t elaborate further on his subtle roast of the pop star and actress, 56.

The Grammy winner also roasted Gwyneth Paltrow in the rapid-fire round, saying, “I swear to God, I don’t remember anything she was in.”

The actor was also asked to describe his experiences with Adam Sandler and Catherine Zeta-Jones, at which he called them “amazing” and “bellísima,” respectively.

When his Wednesday costar Emma Myers brought up the lead actress, Jenna Ortega, he lit up, calling the Golden Globe nominee a “prodigy” and mouthing, “Love you.”

Guzmán also dubbed Cameron Diaz a “lucky model” and remarked that she was “in a different realm” from Salma Hayek, before confessing he was “not a fan” of Winona Ryder.