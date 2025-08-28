Khloe Kardashian reveals why her sisters are 'best'

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her bond with sisters

Khloe Kardashian just shared what she "absolutely loves" about her sisters.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, the 41-year-old reality star expressed her love for her four sisters - Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

"That is what I absolutely love about me and my sisters is we are not jealous of one another," said Khloe. "We know and I think everyone needs to be secure enough in themselves to know that there's enough of anything and everything to go around."

She further said, "We are each other's cheerleaders and I will get really inspired by my sisters like if they're doing something that's really great I'm not like 'well why isn't happening for me?' I'm like 'I want that too,' not in an envy way, but in a way that motivates me."

"It's like, I'm going to get my a-- in gear I'm going to do this. I'm going to go after that just like they did. And so, we've always been like that. That we are supportive and we're cheerleader vibes for one," continued the TV personality.

"We're each other's biggest cheerleaders," reiterated Khloe.