 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian reveals why her sisters are 'best'

Khloe Kardashian expresses her love for her four sisters

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 28, 2025

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her bond with sisters
Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her bond with sisters 

Khloe Kardashian just shared what she "absolutely loves" about her sisters.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, the 41-year-old reality star expressed her love for her four sisters - Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

"That is what I absolutely love about me and my sisters is we are not jealous of one another," said Khloe. "We know and I think everyone needs to be secure enough in themselves to know that there's enough of anything and everything to go around."

She further said, "We are each other's cheerleaders and I will get really inspired by my sisters like if they're doing something that's really great I'm not like 'well why isn't happening for me?' I'm like 'I want that too,' not in an envy way, but in a way that motivates me."

"It's like, I'm going to get my a-- in gear I'm going to do this. I'm going to go after that just like they did. And so, we've always been like that. That we are supportive and we're cheerleader vibes for one," continued the TV personality.

 "We're each other's biggest cheerleaders," reiterated Khloe.

Orlando Bloom on who should play Legolas in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'
Orlando Bloom on who should play Legolas in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'
Denzel Washington's honest confession leaves fans stunned video
Denzel Washington's honest confession leaves fans stunned
Luis Guzmán goes unfiltered about working with Jennifer Lopez
Luis Guzmán goes unfiltered about working with Jennifer Lopez
Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana takes major life decision: Source
Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana takes major life decision: Source
Selena Gomez celebrates bestie Taylor Swift engagement with 'real love' throwback
Selena Gomez celebrates bestie Taylor Swift engagement with 'real love' throwback
Offset opens up on plans to remarry after Cardi B divorce
Offset opens up on plans to remarry after Cardi B divorce
Meghan Trainor steps out at 'The Paper' premiere after major transformation
Meghan Trainor steps out at 'The Paper' premiere after major transformation
Bruce Willis' wife reveals difficult decision made during actor's dementia journey
Bruce Willis' wife reveals difficult decision made during actor's dementia journey