Gracie Abrams stops concert to celebrate Taylor Swift engagement

Gracie Abrams honors Taylor Swift during Mexico show

Gracie Abrams celebrated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement during her Mexico show.

While performing at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, Abrams paused the show to share her heartfelt wish for Swift and Kelce.

Abrams, who collaborated with one of the tracks from her album The Secret of Us, told the crowd, “I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who’s not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her.”

Ahead of singing Us, their collaboration track, the singer added to the crowd, “I feel like she’s here with us tonight because of this song.”

However, Abrams then asked the crowd to sing the Lover hitmaker’s part from the song.

It is worth mentioning that besides their The Secret of Us collaboration, Gracie Abrams is one of those artists who opened for Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

For those unaware, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday.

On Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist posted photos from the proposal, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”