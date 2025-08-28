Christina Applegate reveals how her MS battle impacted her child

Christina Applegate opens up about impact of her MS battle on family

Christina Applegate has opened up about her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) that has broken her 14-year-old daughter, Sadie.

In a recent interview with MesSy podcast, the Dead To Me actress candidly talked about her struggle with the disease.

"In my situation, Sadie only knew me as healthy, and a runner, and a Pelotoner and a dancer, and she only knew that,” the Hollywood actress began.

Revealing that she has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease, since her 2021 diagnosis, Applegate continued, "So then when this came about, 2021, she was like stoic about it.”

“I see her look at me when I’m in bed and can’t quite move, or I wanna go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can’t quite get down the hallway for whatever reason that my legs aren’t working that day,” the 53-year-old actress explained.

Expressing her gratitude for having a daughter by her side in hard times, she said, “But you know what’s really beautiful? When we’re out, she knows I’m having such a hard time because I have such anxiety about being out. And she’s always got my arm.”

“She’s always trying to help me through and help me with my cane and and all this stuff. At home, she’s like, ‘Can you please go down and make my food cause you’re the only one who can make it?'” the Friends actress concluded.

For those unversed, Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble , with whom she has been married since 2013, welcomed their daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, in January 2011.