Khloe Kardashian opens up about expensive cosmetic procedure

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her latest cosmetic procedure

Khloe Kardashian has admitted to having a cosmetic procedure recently.

The reality TV star along with her sister Kim Kardashian flew to Mexico to get a cosmetic procedure.

Sharing photos with Dr. Akhan and Kim on Instagram, Khloe opened up about getting a muse stem cell treatment.

Alongside a glimpse into her procedure, she wrote in the caption, “I recently had the most INCREDIBLE experience that I had to share. Plus no one likes a gate keeper hehe.”

“I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Akhan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk),” Khloe wrote further.

Adding, “I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.”

She also expressed her gratitude, stating, “Thank you @dr.akhan @eterna.health for taking such amazing care of me and my sister at your clinic in Mexico. I know what a privilege this treatment is and I feel so incredibly blessed we were able to receive it and with such great care.”

“Coming back soooooooon I have fallen in love with stem cells,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in conclusion.