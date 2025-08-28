Hunter Biden goes after George Clooney with ruthless plan

Hunter Biden's vengeful mission against George Clooney exposed

Hunter Biden is reportedly plotting fresh attacks on George Clooney after he distanced himself from the former president of the United States.

According to Radar Online, the 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker is worried about the secrets which might be revealed after the 55-year-old son of former United States president Joe Biden spoke against him in an interview and seems poised to say more.

For the unversed, Clooney wrote an op-ed article, I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee, stating that Biden should withdraw himself from the 2024 presidential race.

The Wolfs star claimed because of his ‘cognitive decline,’ Joe could not stay the same, which clearly showed in his debate with current president Donald Trump.

An insider told the same outlet that "Hunter considers George a misinformed interloper who kicked Joe while he was down and sabotaged the Democratic Party.”

"He feels the world would be a better place if Joe was in office, and he's saying George wrecked everything,” the source noted.

"Now he's planning on delving deep into George's history and shining a light on anything that looks remotely suspicious – from past relationships to business practices and even his marriage to Amal [Clooney],” the insider reported.

"Everyone has skeletons in the closet, especially a Playboy turned political bigmouth! George is nervous about what Hunter could spill, and he should be. If any story that's remotely unsavory gets out, he'll have a hot mess on his hands,” the source stated.