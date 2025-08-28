 
Geo News

Shakira receives special 'thank you' message from Danna Paola after Mexico show

Shakira brings out Danna Paola for surprise 'Soltera' duet

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 28, 2025

Shakira, Danna Paola set Mexico stage on fire with Soltera
Shakira, Danna Paola set Mexico stage on fire with 'Soltera'

Shakira brought pop star Danna Paola during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop in Mexico.

During her show on Wednesday, Shakira was joined by Danna for a thrilling Soltera performance.

Shakira brings out Danna Paola for surprise Soltera duet
Shakira brings out Danna Paola for surprise 'Soltera' duet

Sharing a glimpse from the show on Instagram, the Colombian singer wrote, “First night at my house! With @danna, pure Mexican talent and beauty. How wonderful is the mutual affection and respect among colleagues. Thank you, Mexico, for a magical concert!”

On the other hand, Danna also took to her official handle and shared a glimpse from the show, expressing her gratitude to Shakira for inviting her on stage.

Danna penned a heartfelt note, stating, “Music unites, gifts us unique moments, connects and transports us to very magical places, but above all gifts us friendships and connections that mark our lives, Shaki, finding us on this beautiful path has been a gift, thank you for inviting me to share the stage with you.”

“What a beauty What we lived last night, what a delight to sing together and have a great time!” she added.

The singer went on to add, “A wolf does not compete with its kind. Wolves help and protect themselves.”

“thank you for receiving me so nice and for this historic moment for my country and for me,” Danna Paola concluded.

Notably, Shakira is set to perform two more shows in Mexico City as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Dolly Parton's secret escape plan revealed after husband's loss
Dolly Parton's secret escape plan revealed after husband's loss
Hunter Biden goes after George Clooney with ruthless plan
Hunter Biden goes after George Clooney with ruthless plan
Khloe Kardashian opens up about expensive cosmetic procedure
Khloe Kardashian opens up about expensive cosmetic procedure
Khloe Kardashian reveals why her sisters are 'best'
Khloe Kardashian reveals why her sisters are 'best'
Christina Applegate reveals how her MS battle impacted her child
Christina Applegate reveals how her MS battle impacted her child
Gracie Abrams stops concert to celebrate Taylor Swift engagement video
Gracie Abrams stops concert to celebrate Taylor Swift engagement
Drake reveals his first ever kiss was with THIS Hollywood actress
Drake reveals his first ever kiss was with THIS Hollywood actress
Austin Butler recalls various injuries throughout his career
Austin Butler recalls various injuries throughout his career