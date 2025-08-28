Shakira receives special 'thank you' message from Danna Paola after Mexico show

Shakira, Danna Paola set Mexico stage on fire with 'Soltera'

Shakira brought pop star Danna Paola during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop in Mexico.

During her show on Wednesday, Shakira was joined by Danna for a thrilling Soltera performance.

Shakira brings out Danna Paola for surprise 'Soltera' duet

Sharing a glimpse from the show on Instagram, the Colombian singer wrote, “First night at my house! With @danna, pure Mexican talent and beauty. How wonderful is the mutual affection and respect among colleagues. Thank you, Mexico, for a magical concert!”

On the other hand, Danna also took to her official handle and shared a glimpse from the show, expressing her gratitude to Shakira for inviting her on stage.

Danna penned a heartfelt note, stating, “Music unites, gifts us unique moments, connects and transports us to very magical places, but above all gifts us friendships and connections that mark our lives, Shaki, finding us on this beautiful path has been a gift, thank you for inviting me to share the stage with you.”

“What a beauty What we lived last night, what a delight to sing together and have a great time!” she added.

The singer went on to add, “A wolf does not compete with its kind. Wolves help and protect themselves.”

“thank you for receiving me so nice and for this historic moment for my country and for me,” Danna Paola concluded.

Notably, Shakira is set to perform two more shows in Mexico City as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.