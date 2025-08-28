Dolly Parton's secret escape plan revealed after husband's loss

Dolly Parton's unexpected grief cure plan comes to light

Dolly Parton is set to let loose in Las Vegas with friends and wine during her residency downtime while still mourning the loss of her husband, Carl Dean.

For the unversed, Carl Dean, the long-time husband of the country music icon, who had Alzheimer’s disease for the past six years, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025, at the age of 82 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

According to Radar Online, the 79-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress has been missing her late husband, whom she was married to for 60 years, but she has decided to live a normal life and enjoy her time with friends when she travels to Las Vegas for a limited residency in December 2025.

"It's been a little over four months since Carl died, and Dolly's been so brave," a source told the outlet.

Despite grieving the biggest loss of her life, the Oscar-winning singer "is looking forward to hanging out with the crew and meeting up with some friends for laughs and maybe the occasional glass of wine in Vegas, though she's not a big drinker," per the insider.

"It'll get her out of the house, she'll be able to dress up in her fancy costumes and perform for the fans, which she loves to do. Her pals are glad to see her getting excited about the trip. She really deserves to cut loose. It's been too long – she spent the last few years looking after Carl,” they noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Dolly Parton’s six-show residency will begin on December 4 and conclude on December 13.