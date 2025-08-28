 
Major update on 'Gremlins 3' revealed

Original 'Gremlins' director Chris Columbus teases an update on the threequel

August 28, 2025

Chris Columbus shares update on 'Gremlins 3'

Gremlins is a well-known black horror comedy franchise that has released two installments, but for the third, there is much anticipation among fans about when it will come.

Now, Chris Columbus, the screenwriter of the original movie, has shared an update on the threequel, as the last film was released in 1990.

"There's a bunch of scripts for Gremlins," he teased in an interview with GamesRadar+. "I mean, nothing has been approved. We're working on something, but we're always [working on something]. Gremlins is a never-ending writing assignment."

Besides the update, Chris also weighed in on his initial stance against the making of sequels.

"Back in the early 80s, when we had finished Gremlins, there was the opportunity to do Gremlins 2, but I was of a mind that once I've said it, I've said it, there's no reason to do a sequel," he recalled.

This mindset, he said, led him to consider making other movies instead of Gremlins 2.

"So Steven and I could have worked on Gremlins 2, but I said, 'No, I've done that. I'm going to move on.' And I moved on to Goonies and Young Sherlock Holmes. So we still worked together," the director noted.

However, since then, Chris's views on the sequels definitely evolved as he had made Home Alone two and the first two films in the Harry Potter franchise.

Meanwhile, his latest-directed film, The Thursday Murder Club, is streaming on Netflix.

