Travis Kelce's fear of Taylor Swift engagement comes to light: Source

Insider reveals how scared Travis Kelce really was about getting engaged

An insider has just laid bare the turmoil Travis Kelce went through right before his proposal to Taylor Swift.

The whole thing has been broken down during the source’s interview with RadarOnline.

According to their findings, the NFL star felt completely “scared stiff” when it came to a lot of the engagement planning.

“Travis doesn't want to fumble this one,” the insider was quoted saying. Not to mention he had been putting “a lot of pressure on himself to make every detail of his proposal perfect, especially the ring.”

“The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary,” so he had been looking to spend about $12million on it.”

Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

However, its pertinent to mention that in the end the ring Kelce chose ended up being close to $600,000 instead.

Prior to the engagement actually going forward a separate source had come forward with a revelation of sorts.

They claim Kelce wanted to make the proposal “unforgettable, and that includes finding the right ring. He wants something that will sweep Taylor off her feet.”

“He's not the type to do things halfway, so he's been brainstorming the perfect location, and it all has to be a big surprise. He wants it to be worthy of making it into one of her love songs. He's really obsessing over it.”