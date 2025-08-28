Tim McGraw refuses to back down in fight that nearly stopped him: Source

Tim McGraw set to rise again after defeating 'aches and pains'

Tim McGraw is on the mend after back and knee surgeries as he prepares himself for a major comeback.

Radar Online reported that the 58-year-old American singer and actor is on the road to recovery after undergoing many surgeries on his back and knee.

McGraw was seen going to his recording studio on foot in Nashville on July 29 after cancelling his various shows due to unhealed wounds.

Recently, the Live Like You Were Dying crooner has been healing from a ruptured disc and a torn rotator cuff.

Notably, in May of this year, McGraw opened up about his injuries in detail, revealing, "I had three back surgeries, double knee replacements in the last six, eight months.”

He continued, "I had a back surgery before tour last year, and that sort of went south on me at the beginning of the tour, and sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour.”

"So, I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone, and as soon as I got off tour, I went in and had the surgeries done. I had my knee surgeries done, and in the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again, and I had to have another back surgery,” the Oscar winner explained.

An insider told the outlet, "Tim's shaved head and ripped physique aren't the only things that are attracting attention to him these days.”

"He's a walking example of how fortitude and faith can banish the aches and pains. It hasn't been easy, but he's doing it and getting around okay now,” they added.

McGraw’s family, especially his wife, Faith Hill, “give him love and support and encourage him every day to take it slow and not push himself too far," per the source.

"He's back in the studio and he's got performances lined up this summer into fall and he can't wait to get back on stage for the fans,” the insider noted.