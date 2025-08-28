Jennifer Aniston, Kim Cattrall's long-hidden feud with Sarah Jessica Parker erupts: Source

Jennifer Aniston and Kim Cattrall are reportedly taking joy in Sarah Jessica Parker’s setback after the cancellation of And Just Like That…, a reboot of S*** and the City.

For the unversed, Parker’s show, And Just Like That… has been cancelled after three seasons. As per Radar Online, Aniston and Cattrall are rejoicing over her hardship.

An insider told the outlet, "There's always been friction between Jen and Sarah Jessica. It goes back to the 1990s. They had a lot of friends in common in New York and just never clicked.”

The source revealed that Parker was “very vocal” that And Just Like That… would “beat” the FRIENDS alum’s The Morning Show, which “got Jen’s hackles up.”

"The fact that Jen is still going strong tastes pretty sweet,” the insider said. Notably, the representative of Aniston has vehemently dismissed the rumours of her celebrating the Hocus Pocus star’s anguish.

As far as Cattrall is concerned, the source states she still holds a grudge in her heart for how she was treated on the set of S*** and the City and was even paid less than what Parker was receiving.

She displayed her anger by slamming Parker on Instagram when she wrote, “You are not my friend” in 2018.

"Kim is still very traumatized and blames Sarah Jessica for how ugly it all got," and she sees the show’s cancellation as "the universe balancing the scales,” the source said.