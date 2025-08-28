 
'Twilight' new post raises curious questions

A latest report speculates what the latest post from the 'Twilight' official is about

August 28, 2025

'Twilight' official page shares major post on social media

Recently, the official page of Twilight on X shared a post featuring the lead trio of the franchise: Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner.

"Forever begins again. The Twilight Saga. This October," the text describes on the post as the caption reads "Tomorrow." 

This tease, however, sparks several questions about what is to come. A report in GamesRadar+ suggests the Twilight Saga is returning to the theatres.

Besides, an animated series based on Stephenie Meyer's fantasy saga, Midnight Sun, is in work at Netflix.

In the meantime, Jack Rathbone, who played Jasper, previously opened up about his character. “I actually would really love to see Jasper’s story be told, and it would be one of those things where they have the technology, they can de-age me — it’d be sweet. But, I’m also open to passing the torch.”

He continued, “It’s a story, to me, about redemption. It’s a story, to me, about forgiveness. And it’s a story, to me, about learning to love yourself through the eyes of others, and it’s a beautiful experience.”

The Twilight franchise, first released in 2008, consisted of a five-part series.

