Dua Lipa, Callum Turner become best friends post engagement: Source

Photo: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's bond deepens post engagement: Source

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly have been keeping their love story on the move this summer.

According to Us Weekly, the pair have quickly settled into being more than just a couple, but also each other’s closest companions.

“It worked out that he was available to travel with her, and she loves having him by her side,” a source told the outlet.

Right after confirming their engagement in June, the pop sensation has been continuing her Radical Optimism tour across Europe, and the 35-year-old actor is happily along for the ride.

“She has been touring for some time, so having him be able to share this part of [it] with her has been amazing,” the source began.

The insider added that Lipa and Turner have built a bond rooted in both romance and friendship.

“Dua and Callum just have the best time together. They are like best friends. Every time she has downtime, they try to sneak off for a little trip together,” the insider continued of the Love Again songbird and her beau.

Photo: Dua Lipa with fiancé Callum Turner

As for Turner, the insider declared him to be every bit the devoted partner.

“Callum is very protective of her as well. When they are out together, he just takes on that role. He’s so in love with her and is a real romantic,” the source shared in conclusion.