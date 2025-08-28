 
Pedro Pascal reacts to Tom Cruise sentiments towards him: Source

Tom Cruise has reportedly grown jealous of Pedro Pascal

August 28, 2025

Photo: Here's what Pedro Pascal thinks about Tom Cruise's jealousy: Report

Tom Cruise is said to be quietly unsettled by Pedro Pascal's sudden rise in Hollywood.

However, Pedro Pascal may not have even realized it yet that his stardom has made the A-listed star insecure. 

According to RadarOnline.com, the Top Gun actor has grown increasingly jealous of Pascal’s momentum in Hollywood, fearing that the 50-year-old star could chip away at his longstanding dominance.

Reportedly, Cruise’s concern reportedly deepened when Creative Artists Agency (CAA) the powerhouse that has represented him for decades, also took Pascal under its wing.

“Tom has always valued being CAA’s leading man. Now he feels the resources and attention that once centred on him are being redirected toward Pedro, and it doesn’t sit well with him,” an insider claimed.

For his part, Pascal doesn’t appear to be entertaining any rivalry.

“Pedro is completely unaware that Tom is tallying things up. He’s not the kind of person who fixates on approval," claimed the tipster. 

Before concluding, they declared, "Tom, on the other hand, is monitoring everything he does – he sees him as a threat.” 

