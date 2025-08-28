Ariana Grande gives fans what they have waited for years

Ariana Grande announces new tour in June 2026

For years, fans have been waiting for Ariana Grande to announce a tour, as her last one, the Sweetener World Tour, took place over six years ago.



However, now that a previous post led admirers to anticipate a big announcement, it is finally here.

The Grammy winner is embarking on a tour in June 2026, initially starting in nine North American cities and concluding with five stops in London. It's expected, however, that more shows will be added.

Regarding her tour, the star in the past told Variety, “I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon."

She continued, "I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding."

"I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with ‘Wicked.’ But music will always be a part of my life," the thank u, next singer noted.

In the meantime, Ariana has been working on acting projects, such as Focker In-Law, for example. Coupled with this, she is also set to promote the sequel to Wicked, where she portrayed Glinda.