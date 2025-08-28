Denise Richards faces ultimate rejection from Heather Locklear

Denise Richards' desperate attempt for peace with Heather Locklear ends in vain

Denise Richards was reportedly snubbed by ex-friend Heather Locklear as she tried to make peace amid explosive divorce drama with husband Aaron Phypers.

For the unversed, the 54-year-old American actress has been trying to make peace with her former friend Heather Locklear while her divorce fight with estranged husband Phypers got worse.

According to Radar Online, Locklear is still upset that Richards “hooked up” with her ex Richie Sambora years ago.

"Denise has been trying to get in touch, but she's not getting anywhere, because Locklear has a long memory," a source said.

Notably, after the end of the Wild Things star’s first marriage with Charlie Sheen, she had a “hot-and-heavy romance” with Locklear’s estranged husband, Sambora, a musician, songwriter and singer by profession. It began soon after the Dynasty star filed for divorce in 2206.

"Heather had separated from Richie, and she and Denise were hanging out and hitting up nightclubs to let off some steam, but then Denise backstabbed her by taking up with Richie. Heather felt betrayed," the insider said.

Richards is now going through a bitter divorce from Phypers after accusing him of “years of abuse,” leaking her most private pictures, and stealing her laptop. He still demands her spousal support because of his unemployment.

However, Locklear “is not trying to get pleasure from Denise's misery right now, but there is a part of her that says this is a classic case of karma biting Denise in the butt," per the source.

"In Heather's view, Denise is reaping what she sows in terms of how she's treated people. Heather won't be holding any pity parties for Denise anytime soon,” the source claimed.