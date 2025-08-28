 
Kim Kardashian can not 'cut Kanye West off' for this reason

A recent report claims Kim Kardashian has a strong reason to keep in touch with Ye

August 28, 2025

Kim Kardashian may have sought to sever all ties with her former husband, Kanye West, as a recent report suggested.

However, the Skims mogul cannot do this, the source alleged, explaining that it is because of her four children.

The ex-couple, following several disputes, supposedly reached an understanding on how to co-parent their children.

On this, the insider said, "Kim would love to just cut Kanye off entirely and never speak to him again, but of course that’s not possible as they’re still co-raising four kids together."

Given this, the tipster tattled, "So she’s stuck in this situation where he’s still a big part of her life whether she likes it or not."

Kim, on her part, reportedly kept her contacts with Ye limited, often communicating through intermediaries, including his wife, Bianca Censori, on matters related to their children.

"She tries to deal directly with him as little as possible and communicates about drop-off times and money matters via their assistants and even Bianca, the mole squealed.

"But they’ll run into each other at school and sports events, plus there’s no escaping his drama because it’s always blowing up on social media," the source told Heatworld magazine.

In the meantime, Kanye and Kim tied the knot in 2014. Their marriage had gone through several ups and downs, and it officially came to an end in 2022 when the pair's divorce was finalized.

