Sabrina Carpenter hoping to make her dream come true: Source

Photo: Sabrina Carpenter eagerly waiting for her big screen moment: Source

Sabrina Carpenter reportedly is eyeing a role in the next Mamma Mia movie.

According to Star Magazine, the 26-year-old pop sensation, secretly has been hoping to join the hit ABBA-inspired franchise.

“Sabrina’s been obsessed with ABBA since she was a little girl," tipped a source.

They went on to address, "So it’s no exaggeration to say this would be a dream come true for her.”

For those unversed, The Espresso hitmaker has already brought her ABBA love to the stage, performing classics such as Dancing Queen during her set while opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

However, the insider noted that while Carpenter “really wants” the part, she’s managing her expectations.

“She’s trying not to get ahead of herself. She’s trusting that if it’s meant for her, it will happen.”

Whether or not she lands Mamma Mia, Hollywood seems ready to give Carpenter her big-screen moment.

“She’s definitely going to be on the big screen soon because Hollywood is very interested,” the source added.

“She’s already proven she can act, but she’s not resting on her laurels; she’s been studying with a great coach.”

Producer Judy Craymer even weighed in on the idea, telling Deadline in May that Carpenter “would be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep” if she were to join the beloved franchise.